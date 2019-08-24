  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vajpayee to Jaitley: BJP loses the doyens who shaped the party

    By
    |
      Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passes away at the age of 66

      New Delhi, Aug 24: A generation of leaders who defined the BJP in the 1990s and 2000s are no more.

      In recent times the BJP has lost some of its most eminent leaders. From Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manohar Parrikar, Sushma Swaraj and now Arun Jaitley. All these were stalwarts of the party and defined the BJP through the 1990s and 2000s.

      Vajpayee to Jaitley: BJP loses the doyens who shaped the party
      Top BJP leaders who have passed away in recent times. File photo.

      Atal Bihari Vajpayee, without a doubt the tallest leader of the BJP passed away on August 16, 2018.

      Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

      Vajpayee needs no introduction. Loved by all, a brilliant orator and the period between December 13, 1924 and August 16, 2018 will be known as the Vajpayee era.

      This was followed by the passing away of Manohar Parrikar, on March 17, 2019. Parrikar one of the most beloved chief ministers of Goa became defence minister in the Narendra Modi government in 2014.

      The other shocking news was the death of Sushma Swaraj. A mother, a sister, she was the external affairs minister in Modi Sarkar-2. She refused to take any assignment or contest the elections in 2019 owing to her health condition. A few hours after tweeting that her wishes had come true on Article 370, he passed away.

      On August 24, 2019, the BJP lost yet another important leader-Arun Jaitley. Born on December 28, 1952, Jaitley passed away after a prolonged illness.

      More ARUN JAITLEY News

      Read more about:

      arun jaitley bjp passes away

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue