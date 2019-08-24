Vajpayee to Jaitley: BJP loses the doyens who shaped the party

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passes away at the age of 66

New Delhi, Aug 24: A generation of leaders who defined the BJP in the 1990s and 2000s are no more.

In recent times the BJP has lost some of its most eminent leaders. From Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manohar Parrikar, Sushma Swaraj and now Arun Jaitley. All these were stalwarts of the party and defined the BJP through the 1990s and 2000s.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, without a doubt the tallest leader of the BJP passed away on August 16, 2018.

Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

Vajpayee needs no introduction. Loved by all, a brilliant orator and the period between December 13, 1924 and August 16, 2018 will be known as the Vajpayee era.

This was followed by the passing away of Manohar Parrikar, on March 17, 2019. Parrikar one of the most beloved chief ministers of Goa became defence minister in the Narendra Modi government in 2014.

The other shocking news was the death of Sushma Swaraj. A mother, a sister, she was the external affairs minister in Modi Sarkar-2. She refused to take any assignment or contest the elections in 2019 owing to her health condition. A few hours after tweeting that her wishes had come true on Article 370, he passed away.

On August 24, 2019, the BJP lost yet another important leader-Arun Jaitley. Born on December 28, 1952, Jaitley passed away after a prolonged illness.