Home News India Vajpayee to be remembered on birth anniversary; to discuss detailed programme on December 13

Vajpayee to be remembered on birth anniversary; to discuss detailed programme on December 13

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will intensify election campaign by using the memories of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The party is planning big programmes on his birth anniversary that is December 25 and it will be finalized in the meeting scheduled on December 13 in New Delhi.

Sources said that at the moment new offices of the BJP at the district level to be inaugurated for regional booth level meetings. Not only at the organizational level but also at the government level plans are being made to celebrate his birth anniversary. After the demise of the former prime minister in August lots of programmes were organised including kalash yatra and kavyanjali. But now there are many more programmes are planned.

Also Read | On Kashmir, here is what Vajpayee had told Imran Khan

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey and organising secretary of the state BJP Sunil Bansal have made an elaborate programme on celebrating his birth anniversary. There is a meeting scheduled in Delhi on December 13 to discuss the issue. The road map and blue print of the programme will be finalised in this meeting and district offices of the BJP will also be inaugurated.

Uttar Pradesh is very crucial for the BJP so it wants to keep all its workers activated till Lok Sabha elections. So the party will also organising a regional traders conferences between December 16 and December 31. A meeting was held in Delhi as the party plans a big rally of traders in February in Lucknow. This rally will be attended by senior leaders of the party.