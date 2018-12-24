  • search
    Vaishno Devi ropeway inaugurated: Now, travel between Bhawan and Bhairon Ghati in under 5 mins

    Srinagar, Dec 24: Bhairon Ghati Passenger Ropeway Project which would reduce the travel time of pilgrims between Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan and Bhairon Ghati has been inaugurated. The project was e-inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday.

    Cabins of Bhairon Ghati Passenger Ropeway Project
    Cabins of Bhairon Ghati Passenger Ropeway Project (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

    The distance between Bhawan and Bhairon Ghati is 1.5 kilometre, but many pilgrims, especially the elderly, used to avoid visiting Bhaironji Temple due to a steep climb to an altitude of 6,600 feet.

    The work on Bhairon Ghati Passenger Ropeway Project was undertaken by a joint venture between Garaventa AG, Switzerland and Damodar Ropeways Construction Co (P) Ltd, Kolkata, under the supervision of RITES. The equipment and cabins of the rope-way have been imported from Switzerland. Trial run on this ambitious project was done successfully by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) in May this year.

    Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik e-inaugurating Ropeway Project
    Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik e-inaugurating Ropeway Project (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

    Important facts about Bhairon Ghati Passenger Ropeway Project:

    • Former Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra had laid the foundation stone for Bhairon Ghati Passenger Ropeway Project on April 18, 2013.
    • This ropeway can carry 800 pilgrims per hour and 45 persons in one go.
    • The pilgrims will be able to cover the 1.5-kilometer distance between Bhawan and Bhairon Ghati in just 4 minutes.
    • The ropeway will enable all pilgrims to pay obeisance at Bhaironji Temple which was earlier difficult, particularly for the elderly and specially-abled, owing to a steep climb to an altitude of 6600 feet.
    • The ropeway will also be used for ferrying waste material to Katra for disposal.
    • The Himkoti Track remained temporarily closed for the movement of pilgrims from 10 May to 14 May this year for shifting of cabins for Bhawan-Bhairon Ghati passenger ropeway project.
    • This prestigious project had to be completed within a period of two years at an estimated cost of Rs 54.67 crore but it got delayed.
    • Trial runs were held in May and June this year under a team of experts.

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 14:23 [IST]
