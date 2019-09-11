Vaiko petitions SC seeking production of Farooq Abdullah

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 11: MDMK general secretary, Vaiko has filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court to produce former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Farooq Abdullah.

Vaiko, a Rajya Sabha member, sought a direction from the court to grant Abdullah the liberty to attend a conference in Chennai that is to be held on September 15. The conference which is being held on the occasion of the birthday of C N Annadurai is being conducted for the past several years, Vaiko told the court.

Abdullah had attended the previous conference and he has been invited to attend the one this year as well, Vaiko also told the court. However I have not been able to contact him since he was placed under detention from August 5, the day India abrogated Article 370.

Vaiko also said that he had written to the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir to allow Abdullah to travel to Chennai in order to attend the conference in the interest of freedom of speech.