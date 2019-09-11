  • search
Trending UNHRC FATF
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vaiko petitions SC seeking production of Farooq Abdullah

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 11: MDMK general secretary, Vaiko has filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court to produce former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Farooq Abdullah.

    MDMK chief Vaiko
    MDMK chief Vaiko.PTI Photo

    Vaiko, a Rajya Sabha member, sought a direction from the court to grant Abdullah the liberty to attend a conference in Chennai that is to be held on September 15. The conference which is being held on the occasion of the birthday of C N Annadurai is being conducted for the past several years, Vaiko told the court.

    Sedition case: MDMK Vaiko sentenced to one-year jail time, fined Rs 10,000

    Abdullah had attended the previous conference and he has been invited to attend the one this year as well, Vaiko also told the court. However I have not been able to contact him since he was placed under detention from August 5, the day India abrogated Article 370.

    Vaiko also said that he had written to the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir to allow Abdullah to travel to Chennai in order to attend the conference in the interest of freedom of speech.

    More FAROOQ ABDULLAH News

    Read more about:

    farooq abdullah vaiko supreme court

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 17:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue