Vadra granted more time to file reply to ED which sought cancellation of bail

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, July 17: Robert Vadra, an accused in a money laundering case, was on Wednesday granted two more weeks to file a reply to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which had earlier approached the Delhi High Court to cancel anticipatory bail of Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law.

Vadra had yesterday sought more time from the Delhi High Court to file his response to the ED's plea challenging his anticipatory bail. Justice Chander Shekhar today granted two weeks time to Vadra.

The ED has been demanding custodial interrogation of Robert Vadra and reports say that the probe agency has incriminating evidence against him. It had approached the Delhi High Court a day after Lok Sabha election result (May 24) to challenge anticipatory bail granted by a trial court. The next date of hearing in this case would be on September 26.

While granting bail, on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and a surety of the same amount, the trial court had directed Vadra not to leave the country without prior permission and also to join the investigation as and when called by the investigating officer.

In his bail application, Vadra had alleged that he was being subjected to "unwarranted, unjustified and malicious criminal prosecution". He had also allegaed that charges against him were politically motivated.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds. The case is being probed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.