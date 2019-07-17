  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vadra granted more time to file reply to ED which sought cancellation of bail

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, July 17: Robert Vadra, an accused in a money laundering case, was on Wednesday granted two more weeks to file a reply to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which had earlier approached the Delhi High Court to cancel anticipatory bail of Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law.

    Vadra had yesterday sought more time from the Delhi High Court to file his response to the ED's plea challenging his anticipatory bail. Justice Chander Shekhar today granted two weeks time to Vadra.

    File photo of Robert Vadra
    File photo of Robert Vadra

    The ED has been demanding custodial interrogation of Robert Vadra and reports say that the probe agency has incriminating evidence against him. It had approached the Delhi High Court a day after Lok Sabha election result (May 24) to challenge anticipatory bail granted by a trial court. The next date of hearing in this case would be on September 26.

    While granting bail, on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and a surety of the same amount, the trial court had directed Vadra not to leave the country without prior permission and also to join the investigation as and when called by the investigating officer.

    'So much to learn from you': Robert Vadra praises Rahul Gandhi

    In his bail application, Vadra had alleged that he was being subjected to "unwarranted, unjustified and malicious criminal prosecution". He had also allegaed that charges against him were politically motivated.

    Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds. The case is being probed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

    More ROBERT VADRA News

    Read more about:

    robert vadra accused enforcement directorate anticipatory bail delhi high court

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue