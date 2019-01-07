Vadra aide Manoj Arora seeks bail, accuses ED of harassing him

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 7: Robert Vadra's close aide Manoj Arora, who is an accused in a money laundering case, on Monday moved an anticipatory bail application in Delhi's Patiala House Court. He has also reportedly accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of harassing him, said reports.

The application is listed for hearing on Tuesday before Special Judge Sunil Rana. ED on Saturday had approached a court here seeking issuance of open ended NBW against Arora.

Arora has reportedly claimed that he is being harassed because he is 'close to Robert Vadra'.

The probe agency's plea is also listed for hearing Tuesday. The agency had told the court that Arora failed to appear for questioning despite repeated summonses.

The ED had further claimed that Arora is a key person in the case. It has alleged that Arora was aware of overseas undeclared assets of Vadra and was instrumental in arranging funds for such properties.

Vadra is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. An "open-ended NBW" does not carry a time limit for execution unlike other non-bailable warrants.

In December 2018, a Look Out Circular was issued against Manoj Arora.

