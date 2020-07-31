Vaccine is hurried, won't take it: Rajiv Bajaj

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, July 31: After controversial take on COVID-19 lockdown, Rajiv Bajaj this time came in light after saying he is not waiting for a vaccine.

The Managing Director of one of India's biggest motorcycle companies said he will not take the vaccine unless the government makes it mandatory.

"A vaccine that is new and hurried is the last thing I will take", Bajaj said in an interview to ET.

Bajaj said he will rely on social distancing, homoeopathy and yoga and not on a vaccine.

He also urges the young and healthy to get rid of their fear of the coronavirus.

He argues that instead of sporadic, arbitrary lockdowns government should let those who are healthy between the ages of 20 and 60 go out and work normally.

"We have the worst of both worlds right now", Bajaj said calling the multiple, short-duration lockdowns unscientific.

Rajiv Bajaj said his company is unable to take advantage in the return of demand because they cannot produce at the required capacity levels.

Bajaj Auto's Aurangabad plant was faced with a demand to suspend operations after an outbreak of COVID positive cases.

Earllier, Rajiv Bajaj had warned of a 50 per cent pay cut for employees if he was forced to suspend operations.

"We did not retrench anyone, no pay was cut", he said.

"How do you expect passengers on the ship to be secure till you secure the ship?", Bajaj also said.