V K Sasikala’s husband Natarajan passes away

V K Sasikala's husband M Natarajan passed away at a hospital early this morning. He was on ventilator support and was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

The 74-year-old was admitted to Gleneagles Global hospital at Chennai.

"Natarajan Maruthappa was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), Gleneagles Global (Hospital), on March 16 with severe chest infection," the hospital said in a statement on Sunday.

In October last year, Natarajan was admitted to the hospital, where he underwent a liver and kidney transplant.

He was discharged after having completely recovered from the operation with good liver and kidney graft function.

Sasikala, serving a four-year imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case in the central prison in Bengaluru, had visited her husband after obtaining emergency parole last year.

Natarajan had worsening liver and kidney failure and lung congestion, ahead of the twin organ transplant.

Tracheostomy was performed on October 6, 2017, and he was on ventilator support for sometime, the hospital had said then.

