    V K Sasikala moved out of ICU

    Bengaluru, Jan 25: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is serving a jail term in Bengaluru in a corruption case, has been moved out of the ICU after her coronavirus symptoms reduced, the Victoria Hospital authorities said in a statement.

    The former aide of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who is set to be released from prison on January 27, contracted coronavirus on January 20 and was later admitted to the Bowring Hospital.

    Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: EPS rules out truce with Sasikala

    In view of her critical condition, she was shifted to the ICU ward of Victoria Hospital.

    Now that the symptoms have reduced substantially and her condition has become normal, she has been taken out of the ICU.

    However, the hospital authorities have been monitoring her.

    Meanwhile, her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi, who too is serving a jail term in the corruption case and was found COVID-19 positive, was keeping well, the authorities said.

      Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

