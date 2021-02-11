YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttarakhand tragedy: Rescue ops halted as river surges

    By
    |

    Chamoli, Feb 11: As the water level in the Dhauli Ganga river surged on Thursday, rescue operations have been temporarily halted at the tunnel in Tapovan where more than 30 people are thought to be trapped for over four days since the glacier disaster.

    Orders have been given to vacate the areas downstream, officials have said.

    Uttarakhand tragedy: Rescue ops halted as river surges

    Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria said work has been temporarily halted as a precautionary measure.

    Collapse of rock mass weakened due to freezing may have caused Uttarakhand flash floods: Scientists

    The Dhauli Ganga merges with the Alaknanda river system.

    More than 200 people went missing after flash floods in Chamoli district on Sunday, believed to be brought on by a glacier burst at Nanda Devi.

    Two power plants and five bridges were washed away in the torrent of water that surged downstream on Alakananda and Dhauliganga rivers towards mid-morning. So far, 32 bodies have been recovered, some from as far as 45 km away.

      Farm Laws: What did PM Modi say on the agricultural laws in the Parliament| Oneindia News

      The rescue work has been on for three days -- the pace of the work has been slow because of the mud and sludge inside the U-shaped tunnel.

      More UTTARAKHAND News

      Read more about:

      uttarakhand

      Story first published: Thursday, February 11, 2021, 16:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 11, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X