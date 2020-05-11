  • search
    Uttarakhand reports no new COVID-19 cases today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 11: Uttarakhand recorded no fresh infections of coronavirus on Monday.

    Meanwhile, 46 people have been cured or discharged and the total number of cases stands at 68 following one death according to state health department.

    While the number of active cases in the state is 21 at present.

    Earlier, two suspected COVID-19 patients were discharged from a hospital in US Nagar and sent to home quarantine before their reports were received on Saturday in the state.

    They have been now sent to the Covid-19 hospital in Haldwani.

    District magistrate of US Nagar, has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

    "This is a case of direct dereliction of duty and a serious matter. I have ordered an inquiry into the case and action will be taken accordingly against the accused health officials. People who came into their contact after they were sent home have also been kept in isolation now," DM said.

    Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in the nation crossed over 67,000-mark following more than 2,200 deaths.

    Amid the biggest one day spike of positive cases with more than 4,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held meeting with the Chief Ministers of states discussing the nationwide lockdown where most of the states' CMs want economic activity revived in a graded manner.

    coronavirus uttarakhand

    Story first published: Monday, May 11, 2020, 16:29 [IST]
