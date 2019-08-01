Uttarakhand: Plastic banned at state secretariat

pti-PTI

Dehradun, Aug 1: The Uttarakhand government on Thursday imposed a ban on the use of plastic at the state secretariat here due to its harmful effect on the environment and human health, officials said.

An order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said plastic goods should not be used in any programme held at the state secretariat. Use of plastic bottles for drinking water at official meetings should be stopped and they should be replaced by water dispensers and paper glasses, the order said.

Different offices at the secretariat should try to substitute plastic goods with better alternatives.

For example, officials who bring water in plastic bottles to their offices should bring it in metallic bottles, it said.

The decision to impose a ban on plastic, especially microplastic has been taken as it harms the environment and human health besides obstructing sustainable development, the order said.

