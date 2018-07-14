  • search

Uttarakhand horror: 4-year-old girl raped, accused absconding

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    Dehradun, July 14: As rape of minors continues unabated, the latest incident of sexual assault against a girl has been reported from Uttarakhand.

    According to reports, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Chamoli district's Tharali by a 19-year-old man. A case has been registered in this regard. However, the police are yet to nab the accused who is absconding.

    Image for representation only

    "Uttarakhand: Four-year-old was allegedly raped by a 19-year-old in Chamoli district's Tharali, earlier today; Case registered, accused absconding," tweeted ANI.

    In the last few months, the nation has witnessed alarming rise in the number of cases of rapes, especially of minor girls. Angry citizens of the country protested on roads in various parts of the country over the horrific rape cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in April.

    Both the cases caught the attention of the nation because of its barbarity and open support for the accused from a section of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    After its "studied silence" over crimes against women, especially minor girls, the Narendra Modi government approved the ordinance to allow courts to award death penalty to those convicted of raping girls under 12 in April.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 14, 2018, 8:39 [IST]
