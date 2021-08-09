Uttarakhand govt to impose stricter Covid curfew from August 10-17: Details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Dehradun, Aug 09: The Uttarakhand government has decided to re-impose COVID-19 curfew for one week in a bid to prevent rise in cases. The restrictions will be in place from 6 am on August 10 till 17 August.

The order issued by chief secretary Sukhbir Singh Sindhu said the government and private schools which were opened for classes nine and 10 were asked to strictly follow the Covid standard operating procedure.

All previous coronavirus-induced curfew guidelines will stay in place, as per a government order.

Uttarakhand | COVID-curfew to be imposed from August 10, 6 am to August 17, 6 am in the state. pic.twitter.com/WYnsxFzLJ1 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

During previous relaxations, government offices were allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity. Shops and business establishments in the state were also permitted to open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week. Water parks were permitted to open with 50 percent capacity.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday while 47 patients recovered, according to the health department.