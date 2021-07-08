Uttarakhand govt announces free, discounted electricity for domestic consumers

Dehradun, July 08: In what comes as a major development, the Uttarakhand governmnent on Thursday, announced free electricity in the state up to a specific number of units. State Power Minister Harak Singh Rawat announced that the government had decided to provide discount to household consumers.

According to the minister, the state has about 13 lakh domestic consumers who use anywhere between 100 to 200 units of electricity per month. The government has decided that those using up to 100 units per month will provided electricity free of cost, while those using between 101 and 200 units per month will get a flat discount of 50 per cent.

During a meeting with power department, Rawat said, "There are about 13 lakh consumers in state who come under the purview of spending 100 to 200 units of electricity. Those who use 100 units per month will be given electricity free of cost. Those using 101 to 200 units per month will get 50 per cent discount."

The minister said the move would primarily benefit consumers living in remote areas of the hill state.

"Although electricity bill in Uttarakhand comes for two months, but the benefit of this scheme will be given on the basis of units consumed per month. That is, if someone gets a bill of 200 units in 2 months, then he will not have to pay any money," the minister explained.