Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue operations can possibly take 24-48 hours, says NDRF

Chamoli, Feb 08: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director on Monday informed rescue operations in Uttarakhand, after the glacier burst in Chamoli district, may continue for 24 to 48 hours.

"There's accessibility issue because it is a tough terrain. By road, only two teams could manage to reach...the remaining teams were airlifted. It's difficult to predict how long," added the NDRF Director.

"Rescue operation underway in 2.5 km long tunnel. The problem lies with debris which's gradually being cleared. 27 people have been rescued, 11 are dead, 153 are missing, and out of 153, 40-50 are stuck in the tunnel and for the rest, there is a possibility of being washed away in Uttarakhand," he added.

District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria said that the rescue operations are in progress in collaboration with NDRF teams.

The rescue teams will also reach the villages that are affected due to the breakdown of a bridge.

"We have started rescue operations for 13 villages who are affected due to breakdown of the bridge and will provide them with food and medical assistance," Bhadoria said.

A total of 14 bodies were recovered while over 170 people are still missing Over 170 labourers -- 148 employed at the NTPC plant and 22 at Rishiganga -- are said to be missing, a spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced ₹ 4 lakh compensation for the family of those killed. Rawat also said teams from the police, the Army and the ITBP, as well as from the national and state disaster response forces, were "doing their best to save the lives of the workers at sites affected by the disaster".