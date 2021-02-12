YouTube
    Uttarakhand glacier burst: 36 dead, rescue operations continue for 6th day at Tapovan tunnel

    New Delhi, Feb 12: The confirmed death toll in the Uttarakhand disaster rose to 36 with the recovery of another body in Gauchar and 169 people remain missing since Sunday, after an avalanche or a glacier break triggered a surge of water in the Alaknanda river system.

    Uttarakhand

    The rescue operations continued at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli district on the sixth day following the flash floods, informed the State Government on Friday.

    Drilling through the debris has become more difficult with the silt inside the tunnel drying up and getting harder.

    More than 600 Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel are engaged in the search-and-rescue operations.

