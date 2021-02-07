Uttarakhand floods: Kejriwal says ready to extend all help

Violence on Republic Day is unfortunate but will not end farmers' stir: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 07: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is ready to extend every possible help to people of Uttarakhand where a glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood.

"The news about the disaster in Chamoli is really worrisome. I pray for everybody''s safety. The Delhi government is ready to send every possible help to people of Uttarakhand in this difficult time," he tweeted in Hindi.

A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand''s Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

According to officials, more than 150 labourers working in a power project are missing.