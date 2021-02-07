YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Aero India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttarakhand floods: Kejriwal says ready to extend all help

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 07: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is ready to extend every possible help to people of Uttarakhand where a glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    "The news about the disaster in Chamoli is really worrisome. I pray for everybody''s safety. The Delhi government is ready to send every possible help to people of Uttarakhand in this difficult time," he tweeted in Hindi.

    A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand''s Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

    According to officials, more than 150 labourers working in a power project are missing.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X