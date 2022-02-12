YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 12: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar S Dhami on Saturday said that the BJP will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if elected to power.

    Uttarakhand election: Will implement Uniform Civil Code in state after polls, CM Pushkar Dhami

    The party will form a committee to prepare a draft of the UCC once the BJP forms the government in the state. "The announcement I'm going to make is a resolution of my party and will be fulfilled as soon as the new BJP govt is formed. To keep the culture and heritage of 'Devbhoomi' intact is our prime duty, we are committed to it," ANI quoted CM Pushkar S Dhami as saying.

    He claimed that UCC will provide for the same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land property and inheritance for all people, irrespective of their faith.

    It will be a step towards realising the dreams of those who framed our Constitution and solidifying the spirit of the Constitution, he said. "This will also be an impactful step towards Article 44 that provides for UCC for all citizens," he added.

    The Uttarakhand CM said that implementing Uniform Civil Code in the state at the earliest would boost equal rights for everyone in the state. "It'll enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment&help protect the extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity & environment of the state," he added.

    X