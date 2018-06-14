Uttarakhand: Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Uttarkashi

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Thursday morning. According to a tweet by the India Meteorological Department, the quake orginated at a depth of 10 km and had a latitude of 30.8 North and Longitude of 78.2 East.

Earlier on April 9, Uttarakhand's Disaster Mitigation and Management Centre (DMMC) warned that major earthquake might strike Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Nepal any time soon as the hills of Uttarakhand were hit frequently by mild tremors. Earthquakes measuring more than eight on the Richter Scale may occur because "the central seismic gap of the Himalayan front, spanning Himachal Pradesh, Nepal and Uttarakhand, has not been ruptured in any major earthquake in the last 200-500 years".

In 1991, a high-density earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale hit Uttarkashi resulting in the deaths of more than 760 people and thousands injured.

