  • search

Uttarakhand: Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude strikes Pithoragarh district

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Dehradun, Nov 11: Earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale strikes Pithoragarh district; No loss of life or damage to property have been reported so far.

    Uttarakhand: Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude strikes Pithoragarh district

    Uttarkashi was hit by two quakes of 3.4 magnitude each in December last year. In 2007 and 2012, quakes of 5 magnitude were reported in Uttarkashi. In 2006 three quakes were reported on the Indo-China border.

    The movement of Indo-Eurasian plates in the earth's layers release strain energy leading to quakes. Generally, the strain energy results in small quakes with intensity lower than 6 magnitude. But, if the energy is unreleased and accumulates inside, then there's possibility of a big earthquake.

    Paul called for greater awareness and precautions to avert harm during such natural disasters. "People residing in high sensitive districts have to be regularly communicated about the pre-, quake- and post-precaution measures. This will ensure their safety."

    Read more about:

    earthquake pithoragarh

    Story first published: Sunday, November 11, 2018, 14:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue