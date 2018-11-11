Uttarakhand: Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude strikes Pithoragarh district

Dehradun, Nov 11: Earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale strikes Pithoragarh district; No loss of life or damage to property have been reported so far.

Uttarkashi was hit by two quakes of 3.4 magnitude each in December last year. In 2007 and 2012, quakes of 5 magnitude were reported in Uttarkashi. In 2006 three quakes were reported on the Indo-China border.

The movement of Indo-Eurasian plates in the earth's layers release strain energy leading to quakes. Generally, the strain energy results in small quakes with intensity lower than 6 magnitude. But, if the energy is unreleased and accumulates inside, then there's possibility of a big earthquake.

Paul called for greater awareness and precautions to avert harm during such natural disasters. "People residing in high sensitive districts have to be regularly communicated about the pre-, quake- and post-precaution measures. This will ensure their safety."