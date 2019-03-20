Uttarakhand: CRPF jawan who was returning home for Holi goes missing, phone not reachable

India

oi-Vikas SV

Dehradun, Mar 20: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Uttarakhand who was posted in Kolkata took leave for Holi to visit hometown Shyampur. But the jawan is said to have gone missing and even his mobile phone is not reachable.

The family members of the missing jawan, Jayendra Singh Pundir, have informed the local police and efforts are underway to find him, said an Amar Ujala report.

The report further quoted Inspector RS Kapruwan, the police officer handling the case, as saying that Jayendra Singh Pundir hails from Shyampur and was posted in Kolkata. Pundir went missing under suspicious circumstances, the cop said.

The family members have been trying to call his mobile, but the phone is not reachable. They have even contacted his friends but to no avail.

Also Read | Why are women staying away from the Armed Forces

Inspector Kapruwan said that they have started a probe in the matter. A process to track the last location of the missing jawan's mobile phone has been initiated.

A similar incident had come to the fore in February this year. A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan who was transferred to Telangana from Jammu and Kashmir went missing. Saldeep Kumar, was among 14 CRPF personnel who were transferred from Jammu and Kashmir to Telangana. Saldeep Kumar hailed from Swankha village in Ramgarh, in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The team of 14 men boarded the Telangana Express in Delhi. While 13 CRPF personnel got down at Secunderabad Railway Station, Kumar was missing. As per some reports, Saldeep had a habit of consuming alcohol. Ashok, SP, GRP, Secunderabad district, had on February 23 said, "We have registered a missing person case and also issued a look out notice, further investigation on."