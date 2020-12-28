YouTube
    COVID-19 positive Uttarakhand CM Rawat shifted to AIIMS after developing fever

    By
    |

    Dehradun, Dec 28: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had tested positive for Covid-19 recently, is being shifted to AIIMS, Delhi from Doon Hospital in Dehradun.

    Trivendra Singh Rawat
    As he had developed mild fever, he was taken for a check-up on Sunday evening to the GDMC where doctors decided to admit him, the official at the Chief Minister's Office said.

    According to his physician Dr NS Bisht, an infection has been detected in his chest.

    Rawat is under the observation of a team of doctors, the official said.

    The chief minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 18 after which he had isolated himself at home. His wife and daughter had also tested positive.

