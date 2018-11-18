  • search

Uttarakhand: Bus carrying 20 passengers falls in a gorge near Uttarkashi

By
    Dehradun, Nov 19: A bus carrying more than 20 passengers falls in a gorge near Damta on Uttarkashi-Yamunotri Highway.

    Representational Image

    More details awaited.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 18, 2018, 13:33 [IST]
