Uttarakhand: 12 dead, 13 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarkashi

Dehradun, Nov 19: At least 12 people were killed and 13 injured when the bus in which they were travelling fell into a 150-metre-deep gorge in Uttarkashi on Sunday, an official said.

The bus was on its way to Vikas Nagar from Jankichatti when it fell into the gorge near Damta, District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said. Ten people died at the spot and two died at a hospital.

A search-and-rescue operation by police with help from area residents is underway, the official said, adding a few bodies could be stuck in bushes.

Four people seriously injured in the accident were flown in a chopper to Dehradun for treatment, he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief at the loss of lives and asked the district administration to arrange for the treatment of the injured.