  • search

Uttarakhand assembly resolves to declare cow as Rashtra Mata

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Dehradun, Sep 20: A resolution to declare cow as Rashtra Mata or mother of the nation was passed by the Uttarakhand assembly.

    Uttarakhand assembly resolves to declare cow as Rashtra Mata

    The resolution moved by animal husbandry minister, Rekha Arya requests the centre to declare cow as the mother of the nation. While the Congress too backed the resolution, some members also said that adequate measures also should be taken to conserve and protect the cow and its progeny.

    Also Read | Kamal Nath promises Gaushala in every panchayat in Madhya Pradesh

    Indira Hridayesh, leader of the opposition said that giving this status to the cow is good. However we hear of cows dying in shelters across the country due to lack of care and facilities. The Congress has no problem with the resolution, but more needs to be done on the ground to truly respect the cow.

    Read more about:

    cow uttarakhand

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 6:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue