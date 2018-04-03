Uttarakhand: 4 including pilot injured after IAF chopper crash lands near Kedarnath temple

Four people including pilot were injured after an Indian Air Force's cargo helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath temple after it collided with an iron girder at helipad near Kedarnath temple.

#UPDATE Four people including the pilot suffered minor injuries after Indian Air Force's MI-17 helicopter caught fire following collision with an iron girder while landing at helipad near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. (The helicopter is not of the Army as mentioned earlier) pic.twitter.com/l59bFVV4eP — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2018

According to latest report, the IAF's MI-17 helicopter which was carrying equipment for the Army attempted to land at the helipad close to the holy temple when a part of the helicopter collided with the iron girder and caught fire following collision.

The helipcopter plummeted to the ground and turned upside down reportedly injuring its four occupants.

Police and local officials quickly cordoned off the crash site and evacuated the passengers who were given first aid and sent for further medical attention.

