Utarakhand: 4 including pilot injured after IAF chopper crash lands near Kedarnath temple

Four people including pilot were injured after an Indian Air Force's cargo helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath temple after it collided with an iron girder at the helipad.

Uttarakhand: Armys cargo helicopter catches fire while landing near Kedarnath temple

According to the latest report, the IAF's MI-17 helicopter which was carrying equipment for the Army attempted to land at the helipad close to the holy temple when a part of the helicopter collided with the iron girder and caught fire following the collision.

The helicopter plummeted to the ground and turned upside down reportedly injuring its four occupants.

Police and local officials quickly cordoned off the crash site and evacuated the passengers who were given first aid and sent for further medical attention.

The Mi-17 is considered to be one of the world's most advanced military transport helicopters. In 2016, Russia handed over three Mi-17 V-5 to India. Designed to transport cargo inside the cabin and on an external sling, Mi-17V-5 also ranks among the most technically advanced helicopters of the Mi-8/17 type, incorporating the best engineering solutions from previous generations.

