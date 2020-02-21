  • search
    Uttar Pradesh's four new railway stations to sport new names: Piyush Goyal

    Ahmedabad, Feb 21: Four railway stations in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is all set to sport new names. This move by the Centre and state government aimed at reviving the identity of the ancient city.

    According to an official communication, Allahabad Junction will be Prayagraj Junction, Allahabad City as Prayagraj Rambag, Allahabad Chhioki has been changed to Prayagraj Chheoki and the name of Prayagghat has been changed to Prayagraj Sangam.

    Uttar Pradeshs four new railway stations to sport new names: Piyush Goyal

    Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "The central and Uttar Pradesh government have decided to keep the names of Allahabad Junction, Allahabad City, Allahabad Chhioki, and Prayagghat stations located in Prayagraj district on the words starting from Prayagraj. This decision will bring back the identity of the ancient city."

    Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 9:17 [IST]
