Uttar Pradesh's four new railway stations to sport new names: Piyush Goyal

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Ahmedabad, Feb 21: Four railway stations in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is all set to sport new names. This move by the Centre and state government aimed at reviving the identity of the ancient city.

According to an official communication, Allahabad Junction will be Prayagraj Junction, Allahabad City as Prayagraj Rambag, Allahabad Chhioki has been changed to Prayagraj Chheoki and the name of Prayagghat has been changed to Prayagraj Sangam.

भारत व उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने प्रयागराज जनपद में स्थित इलाहाबाद जंक्शन, इलाहाबाद सिटी, इलाहाबाद छिवकी, व प्रयागघाट स्टेशनों के नाम को प्रयागराज से प्रारम्भ होने वाले शब्दों पर रखने का निर्णय लिया है।



इस निर्णय से प्राचीन नगर की पहचान वापस मिलेगी। pic.twitter.com/bIn6zqznPe — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 20, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "The central and Uttar Pradesh government have decided to keep the names of Allahabad Junction, Allahabad City, Allahabad Chhioki, and Prayagghat stations located in Prayagraj district on the words starting from Prayagraj. This decision will bring back the identity of the ancient city."