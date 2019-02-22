  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttar Pradesh: Two suspected JeM terrorists arrested in Saharanpur

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: Two suspected JeM terrorists, one of them a grenade expert, were arrested from Saharanpur by Uttar Pradesh ATS wing on Thursday. Both are from Kashmir.

    Uttar Pradesh: Two suspected JeM terrorists arrested in Saharanpur

    They have been identified as Shahnawaz and Aqib from Kulgam and Pulwama respectively. Two weapons and live cartridges were seized from their possession.

    Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh told reporters, "Yesterday after inputs two suspected terrorists were caught from Saharanpur by our ATS wing. They are linked to JeM and both are from Kashmir. Shahnawaz is from Kulgam and Aqib is from Pulwama."

    Also Read | JeM plans another suicide strike: IB says plot aimed at distracting armed forces

    "Of the two Shahnawaz is said to be a grenade expert. We will seek transit remand and investigate when they came here from Kashmir and who is funding them and what was their target. We are in touch with J&K Police, " said the DGP.

    The raid was conducted as part of an investigation based on intelligence inputs to the ATS. Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh confirmed that one Jaish-e-Mohammed operative was picked up during the raid. He said the ATS acted only after verifying the intelligence inputs received by the police.

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh jem

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue