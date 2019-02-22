Uttar Pradesh: Two suspected JeM terrorists arrested in Saharanpur

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 22: Two suspected JeM terrorists, one of them a grenade expert, were arrested from Saharanpur by Uttar Pradesh ATS wing on Thursday. Both are from Kashmir.

They have been identified as Shahnawaz and Aqib from Kulgam and Pulwama respectively. Two weapons and live cartridges were seized from their possession.

Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh told reporters, "Yesterday after inputs two suspected terrorists were caught from Saharanpur by our ATS wing. They are linked to JeM and both are from Kashmir. Shahnawaz is from Kulgam and Aqib is from Pulwama."

Also Read | JeM plans another suicide strike: IB says plot aimed at distracting armed forces

UP DGP OP Singh: Yesterday after inputs two suspected terrorists were caught from Saharanpur by our ATS wing. They are linked to JeM and both are from Kashmir. Shahnawaz is from Kulgam and Aqib is from Pulwama pic.twitter.com/ENRuf34bgz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2019

"Of the two Shahnawaz is said to be a grenade expert. We will seek transit remand and investigate when they came here from Kashmir and who is funding them and what was their target. We are in touch with J&K Police, " said the DGP.

The raid was conducted as part of an investigation based on intelligence inputs to the ATS. Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh confirmed that one Jaish-e-Mohammed operative was picked up during the raid. He said the ATS acted only after verifying the intelligence inputs received by the police.