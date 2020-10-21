Uttar Pradesh: Two AMU doctors connected to Hathras case terminated

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre over farm bills, says farmers not getting MSP in Uttar Pradesh

Aligarh, Oct 21: Two temporary casualty medical officers (CMO) of AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) have reportedly been terminated, ostensibly over the Hathras case.

It is reportedly said that one of the two doctors, Mohammad Azimuddin Malik, alleged that his "opinion" in the Hathras case could be one of the reasons for his removal.

"We had never given any statement, but presented our opinion as a doctor to the media persons in Hathras case and that could be one of the reasons for my removal from JNMC," Malik said.

However, the government hospital has denied the charges. Malik had contradicted the Uttar Pradesh Police, which alleged that there was no sign of rape on the body of the slain Dalit girl.

He had given a statement that the samples taken for Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examination 11 days after the September 14 assault "held no value".

This contradicted the police, which cited the FSL report, and said that there was "no semen on the body, so there was no rape".

On Tuesday, the doctors were issued an "urgent letter" asking them "not to perform any further duties in the medical college". The reason for their removal was not given in the letter issued by hospital in-charge SAH Zaidi.

Malik also said that he has given a memorandum to the vice chancellor in this regard.

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) president Mohammad Hamza Malik has threatened to go on strike if the termination of the two doctors is not revoked.