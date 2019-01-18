  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Uttar Pradesh: Train runs over 25 cows in Hamirpur district

    By Pti
    |

    Banda (UP), Jan 18: A train ran over 25 cows near Ragaol railway station in neighbouring Hamirpur district on Friday, officials said.

    Uttar Pradesh: Train runs over 25 cows in Hamirpur district (Representative image)
    Uttar Pradesh: Train runs over 25 cows in Hamirpur district (Representative image)

    "The cows were found dead on the track. They were buried in a nearby field," Superintendent of Police (SP), rural, Hamirpur Hemraj Meena said.

    Also read: UP: Moustache allowance for cops see hike by 400%

    Police personnel have been deployed in the area after some persons alleged the cows were deliberately kept on the track.

    Police are investigating the matter.

    PTI 

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh cows indian railways

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue