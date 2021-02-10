Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 imposed in Saharanpur ahead of Kisan Mahapanchayat

New Year: Section 144 to be imposed in Bengaluru from 6pm on 31st Dec till 6am on 1st Jan

Lucknow, Feb 10: Ahead of kisan mahapanchayat, Section 144 was imposed at Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, due to various reasons including upcoming festivities, COVID-19 pandemic and law and order.

According to reports, District Magistrate Saharanpur issued an order citing various reasons including upcoming festivities, the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility of violence by the anti-social elements in the state.

The move comes ahead of the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to attend kisan mahapanchayat.

"Today I will be in Saharanpur to listen, understand, share my feelings with the farmers and support their struggle. The BJP government will have to withdraw the black agriculture law," Priyanka Vadra posted a tweet in Hindi.

She was heading towards Saharanpur to attend kisan mahapanchayat and was also scheduled to offer prayers at Shakumbhra Devi Temple before attending the programme. The Congress leader is also expected to also conduct a dialogue with farmers in Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar districts on February 13.

Earlier, Congress had extended its full support to the call for 'chakka jam' from farmers for three hours last week. The grand old party and the other opposition parties have raised their concern against the new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.