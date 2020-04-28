Uttar Pradesh sadhus' killing: Shiv Sena, Congress demand meticulous investigation

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 28: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday called the killing of two sadhus in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar "terrible" and urged people to not give it a communal colour.

Taking to Twitter, the Shiv Sena leader said, "Terrible! killing of two saints, sadhus at a temple in Bulandshahar, UP, but I appeal to all concerned to not make it communal the way they tried to make Palghar, Maharashtra incident."

On Monday night, two bodies of sadhus were found in a temple in Pagona village in Anoopshahar, Uttar Pradesh. According to police, the sadhus were killed by a sharp-edged object.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested a man who, according to the police, told them it was "God's will". The priests have been identified as Jagdish or Rangidas (55) and his disciple Sher Singh (46).

Reacting to this incident, Bulandshahar SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said, "As per initial probe, it has been found that few days back, the youth had taken away a belonging (chimta) of priests after which they had scolded him. Following which, he murdered two priests today."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took a serious note on this incident and directed senior officials to take strict action against the culprit and submit a detailed report.

Also, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded the truth behind the incident and should not be politicised.

"Today in Bulandshahr, two sadhus were murdered while they were sleeping. The truth must come out after investigation in this heinous crime and at this stage no body should politicise this issue," she tweeted in Hindi.