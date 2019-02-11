UP: Priyanka Gandhi kicks off mega roadshow with brother Rahul by her side
Lucknow, Feb 11: Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Lucknow for her five-day maiden trip as the General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh east. She is accompanied by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia who has been appointed as the Gen Sec of UP West . The leaders have boarded an open top bus and are expected to begin with the road show shortly.
Congress workers are planning a roadshow when the three leaders travel from the airport to the party's state headquarter.
The party in Uttar Pradesh is seeing the visit as the virtual launch of the Congress campaign in the state, ahead of the coming Lok Sabha elections.
Ahead of her Lucknow roadshow, Priyanka Gandhi has made her Twitter debut . Minutes before the roadshow, Congress party's official Twitter handle announced that the party's eastern UP in-charge has joined the social networking site.