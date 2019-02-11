  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP: Priyanka Gandhi kicks off mega roadshow with brother Rahul by her side

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Feb 11: Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Lucknow for her five-day maiden trip as the General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh east. She is accompanied by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia who has been appointed as the Gen Sec of UP West . The leaders have boarded an open top bus and are expected to begin with the road show shortly.

    Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka arrives in Lucknow with Rahul; mega roadshow kicks off

    Congress workers are planning a roadshow when the three leaders travel from the airport to the party's state headquarter.

    Feb 11, 2019 1:22 PM

    Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West Jyotiraditya Scindia and party President Rahul Gandhi, hold roadshow from Lucknow's Amausi airport towards the Congress headquarters of the state. They are also accompanied by Raj Babbar.

    Feb 11, 2019 1:15 PM

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives in Lucknow along with AICC General Secretaries & Incharges UP East & West Priyanka Gandhi & Jyotiraditya Scindia for a road show across the city.

    Read More

    Also Read | Ahead of Lucknow roadshow, Priyanka Gandhi joins Twitter

    The party in Uttar Pradesh is seeing the visit as the virtual launch of the Congress campaign in the state, ahead of the coming Lok Sabha elections.

    Ahead of her Lucknow roadshow, Priyanka Gandhi has made her Twitter debut . Minutes before the roadshow, Congress party's official Twitter handle announced that the party's eastern UP in-charge has joined the social networking site.

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi rahul gandhi congress

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue