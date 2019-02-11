UP: Priyanka Gandhi kicks off mega roadshow with brother Rahul by her side

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Feb 11: Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Lucknow for her five-day maiden trip as the General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh east. She is accompanied by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia who has been appointed as the Gen Sec of UP West . The leaders have boarded an open top bus and are expected to begin with the road show shortly.

Congress workers are planning a roadshow when the three leaders travel from the airport to the party's state headquarter.

Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West Jyotiraditya Scindia and party President Rahul Gandhi, hold roadshow in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/5t4DW5ymaf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2019 Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West Jyotiraditya Scindia and party President Rahul Gandhi, hold roadshow from Lucknow's Amausi airport towards the Congress headquarters of the state. They are also accompanied by Raj Babbar. Congress President @RahulGandhi arrives in Lucknow along with AICC General Secretaries & Incharges UP East & West @priyankagandhi & @JM_Scindia for a road show across the city. #NayiUmeedNayaDesh pic.twitter.com/sR9DmIxGWr — Congress (@INCIndia) February 11, 2019 Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives in Lucknow along with AICC General Secretaries & Incharges UP East & West Priyanka Gandhi & Jyotiraditya Scindia for a road show across the city.

Also Read | Ahead of Lucknow roadshow, Priyanka Gandhi joins Twitter

The party in Uttar Pradesh is seeing the visit as the virtual launch of the Congress campaign in the state, ahead of the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Ahead of her Lucknow roadshow, Priyanka Gandhi has made her Twitter debut . Minutes before the roadshow, Congress party's official Twitter handle announced that the party's eastern UP in-charge has joined the social networking site.