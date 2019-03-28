  • search
    Uttar Pradesh: Posters against Priyanka Gandhi come up in Rae Bareli

    Rae Bareli (UP), Mar 28: Posters against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have come up in the city saying she and her mother Sonia Gandhi are seen here only in times of crisis.

    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File photo
    The Congress general secretary is visiting Rae Bareli, the parliamentary constituency held by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday to meet party workers and leaders.

    The posters, spotted near the Congress office 'Tilak Bhawan' on Thursday morning, carried a photo of the mother-daughter duo.

    One poster said the mother-daughter duo has never been seen in the city in times of crisis, but they are seen going to temples during election time.

    Scientists wanted to test anti-satellite missile, but UPA didn't allow: Modi

    On Wednesday also, some posters were spotted in Amethi carrying a sketch of Priyanka Gandhi and the picture of a leader from the Samajwadi Party's student wing.

    "Kya khoob thagti ho, kyun paanch saal baad hi Amethi mein dikhti ho (Why do you fool us and show up in Amethi only after five years)," one poster said.

    It said she should give an "account" for the past 60 years. Another poster suggested that she wore saris just to influence voters.

    PTI

