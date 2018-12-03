Uttar Pradesh: Police inspector killed as protest over illegal slaughter houses turns violent

Bulandshahr, Dec 3: One police inspector was killed during a clash with people protesting against illegal slaughter houses in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh.

District Magistrate Bulandshahr Anuj Jha said that one police inspector was killed in the violence, reports news agency ANI.

According to reports, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed when protesters attacked and ransacked the Sayana police station. Also, the mob set the police van on fire. The whole area turned into a battlefield.

ADG Police from Meerut has left for the Bulandshahr and has ordered deployment of force.