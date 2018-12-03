Uttar Pradesh: Cop, villager killed as protest over illegal slaughter houses turns violent

Bulandshahr, Dec 3: A police inspector and a villager were killed were killed in a clash between police and people protesting against illegal slaughter house in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh.

District Magistrate Bulandshahr Anuj Jha said that one police inspector was killed in the violence, reports news agency ANI.

Additional Director General of Meerut zone Prashant Kumar said a mob pelted the police with stones and indulged in arson setting several vehicles and the Chingarwathi Police Chowki on fire, reports PTI

According to reports, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed when protesters attacked and ransacked the Sayana police station. Also, the mob set the police van on fire. The whole area turned into a battlefield. Singh was involved in the investigation in the murder of Mohammad Akhlaq, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Dadri village who was lynched by a mob in September 2015 over another incident of alleged cow slaughter.

Five officials, including a circle officer, were wounded in the clashes that began around 11am just 130km from New Delhi. Soon it spread to nearby villages.

ADG Police from Meerut has left for the Bulandshahr and has ordered deployment of force.

Anand Kumar,(ADG L&O), told reporters "People complained that cattle carcass was found in a field, villagers were assured action, but villagers carried carcass on a tractor & blocked the main road, protest turned violent and stones were pelted on police, forces retaliated with lathi charge."

Expressing grief over the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Rajasthan for election campaign, said action will be taken against the guilty after the probe reports were received. He also said financial assistance would be given to the affected persons.

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav called the Bulandshahr incident unfortunate. "Ever since this government came to power policing has collapsed. The murder of the police inspector proves that UP is under 'jungle raj'."