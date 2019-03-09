Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi to unveil projects today

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. He will launch various development projects at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology. Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the inauguration of the institute and unveil the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at the campus. The Institute is under Archaeological Survey of India.

    Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi to unveil projects today

    The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Noida City Centre - Noida Electronic City Section of the Delhi Metro. The new section will provide a convenient and faster mode of transport for the residents of Noida. It will also decongest the roads and provide an environment-friendly mode of transport. The 6.6 kilometre long section is an extension of Delhi Metro's Blue Line.

    [ Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Varanasi]

    The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of two thermal Power Plants. One is 1,320 Mega Watt Super Thermal Power Project at Khurja, in Bulandshahar District of Uttar Pradesh and other is 1320 Mega Watt Thermal Power Plant at Buxar in Bihar. Both projects are based on Supercritical Technology with two units of capacity 660 Mega Watt each, equipped with latest emission control technology to protect the environment and has high efficiency and uses less fuel to generate power.

    The Khurja plant will transform the power deficit situation of Northern Region, particularly Uttar Pradesh and will benefit states like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. The project is expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment and overall development of District Bulandshahr and nearby districts of Western Uttar Pradesh. The Buxar plant will transform the power deficit situation in Bihar and the Eastern region.

