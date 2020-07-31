YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttar Pradesh new traffic rules: Now pay Rs 10,000 for talking on mobile while driving

    By
    |

    Lucknow, July 31: The Uttar Pradesh government has brought in effect new traffic fines in the state for traffic rules violations. Driving a two-wheeler without a helmet or a car without a seat belt will now invite double the fine. The regulations are in tune with the latest amendment of the Motor Vehicle Act.

    Uttar Pradesh new traffic rules: Now pay Rs 10,000 for talking on mobile while driving

    Here's the list of penalties for violating other traffic rules:

      Sushant Rajput death: Bihar police follow money trail & more news | Oneindia News
      • Talking on mobile while driving: Rs 1,000 (for the first offence)
      • Talking on mobile while driving: Rs 10,000 (Second time)
      • Driving without a helmet: Rs 500
      • Violating parking rules: Rs 500 (first time), Rs 1500 (second time)
      • Driving without a seat belt: Rs 1000
      • Driving without a licence: Rs 5,000
      • Violating speed limit rule: Rs 4,000
      • Not giving way to fire brigade or ambulance will have the imposition of Rs 10,000
      • Selling a vehicle after making illegal modifications to it will attract a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
      • Giving incorrect information in the driving licence: Rs 10,000. Earlier, this amount was Rs 2,500.

      More UTTAR PRADESH News

      Read more about:

      uttar pradesh traffic rules

      Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 14:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 31, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue