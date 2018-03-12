Uttar Pradesh: Modi, Macron inaugurate Solar Power Plant in Mirzapur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron visited Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh today. Among several programmes, the two leaders jointly inaugurated Uttar Pradesh's largest solar plant at Mirzapur.

Modi will receive the French President, who will arrive by a special plane at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport on Monday morning. From the airport, both the leaders will fly by helicopter to Mirzapur, where they will jointly inaugurate the 75-megawatt solar plant and then will return back to Varanasi.

Reports say that Modi and Macron will visit the Deen Dayal Hastkala Sankul and interact with artisans. They will also witness a live demonstration of their crafts. Both the leaders will also visit the Assi Ghat, where they will enjoy a boat ride from Assi to Dashashwamedh ghat and will then head to the Taj Hotel, where Modi will host a dinner for the French president.

Modi will leave the hotel for the DLW helipad and the French president will stay at the hotel for the next few hours after which he will fly back to Delhi by his special plane.

From DLW helipad, Modi will reach the Manduadih railway station by road, where he will flag off the Varanasi-Patna intercity train.

The prime minister will also address a public meeting and then will fly back to Delhi from the Varanasi airport, the official said.

OneIndia (with PTI inputs)

