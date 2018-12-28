  • search
For Ghaziabad Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Uttar Pradesh: Mob frees cow slaughter accused

    By Pti
    |

    Ghaziabad, Dec 28: A man who had been absconding in a cow slaughter case was freed by a mob after a police team arrested him in Murad Nagar town here Friday.

    Uttar Pradesh: Mob frees cow slaughter accused (Representative image)
    Uttar Pradesh: Mob frees cow slaughter accused (Representative image)

    The police team reached a meat shop located in Noorganj Mohalla to arrest accused Asif Qureshi and his brother Sazid in the cow slaughter case, police said.

    Assistant Superintendent of Police Aparna Gautam said Asif Qureshi tried to escape but the police party cornered and arrested him.

    Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Man who shot inspector during Bulandshahr violence held

    In the meantime, supporters of former Murad Nagar municipal council and father of the accused Aslam Qureshi gathered in front of the meat shop located at Rawli road and freed Asif, who fled the spot.

    The supporters alleged that sub-inspector Ajay Kumar, who was heading the police party, injured the former councilor with a knife taken from the meat shop and by hitting with a pistol butt.

    ASP Gautama contradicted the allegations and said the accused persons would soon be arrested.

    PTI 

    More ghaziabad NewsView All

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh cow slaughter ghaziabad

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue