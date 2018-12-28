Uttar Pradesh: Mob frees cow slaughter accused

Ghaziabad, Dec 28: A man who had been absconding in a cow slaughter case was freed by a mob after a police team arrested him in Murad Nagar town here Friday.

The police team reached a meat shop located in Noorganj Mohalla to arrest accused Asif Qureshi and his brother Sazid in the cow slaughter case, police said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Aparna Gautam said Asif Qureshi tried to escape but the police party cornered and arrested him.

In the meantime, supporters of former Murad Nagar municipal council and father of the accused Aslam Qureshi gathered in front of the meat shop located at Rawli road and freed Asif, who fled the spot.

The supporters alleged that sub-inspector Ajay Kumar, who was heading the police party, injured the former councilor with a knife taken from the meat shop and by hitting with a pistol butt.

ASP Gautama contradicted the allegations and said the accused persons would soon be arrested.

