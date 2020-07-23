YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttar Pradesh lockdown: Liquor shops outside containment zones to remain open

    By
    |

    Lucknow, July 23: The Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed liquor shop opening rules during the weekend lockdown in the state. The Government of Uttar Pradesh has decided that liquor shops, outside containment zones, will remain open during the lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the state.

    Liquor

    The state government had on July 12 imposed a stricter lockdown across the state on weekends to stop the coronavirus spread.

    Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said that the restrictions imposed on Saturdays and Sundays will remain in place till July end.

    Meanwhile, shops and business establishments, other than those dealing in essential services, remained closed in Uttar Pradesh on weekends.

    Th Excise department had lodged 401 cases and seized 10,169 litres of illicit liquor in the last three days during a special drive conducted in the state, a senior official said on Thursday.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh coronavirus liquor

    Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 20:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue