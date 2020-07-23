Uttar Pradesh lockdown: Liquor shops outside containment zones to remain open

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, July 23: The Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed liquor shop opening rules during the weekend lockdown in the state. The Government of Uttar Pradesh has decided that liquor shops, outside containment zones, will remain open during the lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the state.

The state government had on July 12 imposed a stricter lockdown across the state on weekends to stop the coronavirus spread.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said that the restrictions imposed on Saturdays and Sundays will remain in place till July end.

Meanwhile, shops and business establishments, other than those dealing in essential services, remained closed in Uttar Pradesh on weekends.

Th Excise department had lodged 401 cases and seized 10,169 litres of illicit liquor in the last three days during a special drive conducted in the state, a senior official said on Thursday.