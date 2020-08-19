Uttar Pradesh legislators to take up COVID-19 test ahead of assembly session tomorrow

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 19: With the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly is all set to begin its session from tomorrow, a coronavirus test appears mandatory for the lawmakers.

According to reports, Vidhan Sabha Principal secretary, Pradeep Dubey has sent a letter to all the members informing them about the coronavirus testing facility provided at all the Vidhayak Niwas and in the Vidhan Bhawan complex.

In a letter, Dubey said, "Before taking part in the proceedings, COVID-19 test is necessary for all the members. I have been asked to convey this."

"Members have also been given the option of getting tested in their district. But the test should be done on or after August 18," read the letter.

Suffering losses due to COVID, DMRC slashes employees perks, allowances by 50%

"Members have begun getting tested for COVID-19. Staffers and those functioning from other departments left out on Monday were also tested on Tuesday. We have informed members about the facility of testing available at the Vidhan Bhawan and the Vidhayak Niwas," said Speaker of state assembly Hridaya Narain Dikshit.

Meanwhile, veteran Samajwadi Party (SP) MLC Shatrudra Prakash claimed the seating arrangements being made in the chamber sought to lower the dignity of the chair.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, US and China agree to double airline flights between them

"This is understood that the seat of the speaker or the chairman cannot be lower than that of any other member," he pointed out in a letter addressed to Vidhan Parishad chairman Ramesh Yadav.

"But as per the special seating arrangements being made, many members will be made to sit in the elevated visitor's gallery while the chairman will be sitting on the ground floor," he added.

The MLC further said he had earlier written a letter seeking permission for members above 65 years of age to virtually attend the session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have not got the reply to the letter yet," he said. The Vidhan Parishad secretariat has decided to make seating arrangements in a way that members are at a sufficient distance from each other, using up the seats in the visitor's gallery too.