Uttar Pradesh: Hundreds of mentally challenged patients chained like animals in Badaun

    Badaun, Jan 3: The Supreme Court issued notices to the centre and the Uttar Pradesh state government after pictures of hundreds of mental patients being chained like animals at a 'mazhar' in the state's Badaun district went viral on social media.

    Mentally ill people chained in sheds in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun. COurtesy: ANI news

    Expressing shock and disgust at the way in which these men and woman are being treated, the apex court lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath administration for the non-implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017. The Petitioner showed photos of patients chained up in a mental asylum in Badaun.

    The apex court sought Centre's response, saying it's a matter of serious concern and it's against the provision of rights of such persons under Article 21 and dignity of such persons can't be compromised.

    The Court said, "This is beyond inhuman. It violates fundamental rights and specific provisions of the Mental healthcare Act."

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 16:20 [IST]
